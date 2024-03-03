Oak Creek apartment fire damages multiple units

article

A fire broke out at an Oak Creek apartment complex on Sunday, March 3.

The Oak Creek Fire Department said the fire occurred just before 7 p.m. at the Apartment Homes of Wildwood Preserve complex.

The first arriving crew reported smoke and flames coming from a first-floor patio door and initiated a fire attack. The fire was completely extinguished within 15 minutes of fire department units arriving on scene.

Fire crews said the fire was contained to a single apartment but several adjacent apartments sustained smoke damage.

Apartment Homes of Wildwood Preserve

There were no reported injuries to civilians or fire personnel.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.