Oak Creek fatal fire on Orchard Hills Drive; sprinkler system activated
OAK CREEK, Wis. - One person is dead following a fire at an apartment on W. Orchard Hills Drive in Oak Creek on Wednesday, Oct. 8.
Fire investigation
What we know:
The Oak Creek Dispatch Center received a report around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday of smoke coming from the apartment.
The first-arriving fire crew entered the building, immediately encountered a victim, and initiated life-saving measures. The victim was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.
Officials say there was no active fire inside the building when they entered – and the sprinkler system had been activated.
The apartment had minor damage as a result of the incident, and one other apartment sustained water damage from the activated sprinkler system.
Dig deeper:
The Franklin, Greenfield, South Milwaukee, and Milwaukee Fire Departments provided assistance to the Oak Creek Fire Department.
There were no reported injuries to fire department personnel. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Oak Creek Fire Department.