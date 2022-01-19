Oak Creek fatal crash, 2nd driver hurt

article
OAK CREEK, Wis. - A driver died at the hospital after a crash in Oak Creek Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Police said the crash just before noon involved two vehicles. The driver who died had to be extricated.
The second driver was taken to the hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
