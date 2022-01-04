Oak Creek fatal car crash; excessive speed a factor, officials say

A 36-year-old man died in a car crash that ended in a retention pond along S. 13th Street just north of Ryan Road on Tuesday morning, Jan. 4.

Officials say just before 10:30 a.m., Oak Creek police detectives were traveling northbound on S. 13th Street when they spotted broken car parts on the east side of the road. They stopped to investigate -- and spotted a car in a retention pond. The 36-year-old man was located deceased at the scene of the crash.

A news release says the accident appears to have involved just one vehicle. Excessive speed appears to be a contributing factor, officials said.

The accident remains under investigation by the Oak Creek Police Department with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol, Franklin Police Department, and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

