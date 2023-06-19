Oak Creek crash, 2 people injured

article

Two people were injured in a crash near Howell and Rawson in Oak Creek on Sunday, June 18.

Oak Creek police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m.

Officers found a 63-year-old man in one of the vehicles, unconscious. The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A 56-year-old woman was found in a second vehicle and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.