Oak Creek Buc-ee's proposal approved; city moving forward

The Brief The Oak Creek Plan Commission unanimously approved the site plan and architectural review for Buc-ee's to build at 27th and Elm on Tuesday. The approval expires within 12 months if no building permit is issued. The goal is to open the location in early 2027.



What we know:

The motion requires a development agreement for public infrastructure/improvements between the developer and city be approved before any building permits can be issued.

The approval expires within 12 months if no building permit is issued.

The backstory:

The proposed Buc-ee's travel center would be home to a 73,370-square-foot convenience store/fueling plaza and feature 120 gas pumps. The goal is to open the location in early 2027.

This would be the Texas-based gas station giant's first Wisconsin location. The company brands it more as a tourist destination than a gas station.