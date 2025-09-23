Oak Creek Buc-ee's proposal approved; city moving forward
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Plan Commission unanimously approved the site plan and architectural review for Buc-ee's to build at 27th and Elm on Tuesday, Sept. 23.
What we know:
The motion requires a development agreement for public infrastructure/improvements between the developer and city be approved before any building permits can be issued.
The approval expires within 12 months if no building permit is issued.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The backstory:
The proposed Buc-ee's travel center would be home to a 73,370-square-foot convenience store/fueling plaza and feature 120 gas pumps. The goal is to open the location in early 2027.
This would be the Texas-based gas station giant's first Wisconsin location. The company brands it more as a tourist destination than a gas station.
The Source: FOX6 News attended the Oak Creek Plan Commission meeting and used prior coverage.