Oak Creek Buc-ee's lawsuit; neighbors sue city over rezoning

An Oak Creek neighborhood group is suing the city over the proposed Buc-ee’s travel center.

What we know:

The 20-page lawsuit was filed on Friday, April 11 and lists Oak Creek Neighbors United as the plaintiff and the City of Oak Creek as the defendant. It challenges a decision to approve an amendment to the City of Oak Creek Comprehensive Plan and associated spot rezoning of property located in the southwestern corner of the City of Oak Creek on south 27th street and Elm Road – the site for the proposed Bucee’s.

The neighborhood group claims that the rezoning is "illegal spot zoning" and should be declared void by the court.

The lawsuit claims the subject property was rezoned and the Comprehensive Plan amended to benefit just the owner of the property, over the objection of "several hundred citizens and the alderman for the district." The Comprehensive Plan amendment and rezoning would allow for the Buc-ee’s development, but "represents an obvious departure from the existing zoning and long planned use of the subject property and this area of the city."

What's next:

The City of Oak Creek has approximately 45 days to respond.

The backstory:

The proposed Buc-ee's travel center would be home to a 73,370-square-foot convenience store/fueling plaza and feature 120 gas pumps. The goal is to open the location in early 2027.