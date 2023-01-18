Car crashes into Oak Creek restaurant
OAK CREEK, Wis. - A car crashed into BelAir Cantina at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek Wednesday morning, Jan. 18.
According to police, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. The damage to the building was "severe" – with the car continuing into the dining area.
The driver, a 37-year-old woman, appeared to have experienced a medical episode prior to the crash, police said.