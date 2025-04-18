Oak Creek apartment fire, roofing contractors injured

article

An Oak Creek apartment building fire injured two roofing contractors on Friday morning, April 18.

What we know:

It happened at Lake Forest Apartments, on Chicago Road just north of Puetz Road, around 10:30 a.m.

Smoke was visible as firefighters arrived, and the fire was upgraded to a second alarm. The Oak Creek Fire Department said the fire was extinguished within 10 minutes.

Two roofing contractors were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the fire chief said. No firefighters were hurt.

The fire chief said three apartments sustained minor damage as crews checked for fire extension.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.