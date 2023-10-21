Oak Creek apartment fire; 8 families displaced

article

Eight families are displaced following an apartment building fire in Oak Creek. It happened Saturday, Oct. 21 near Oak Park Drive and Puetz Road.

The family tells FOX6 News they were cooking and "suddenly the kitchen was on fire."

The apartment the fire started in is a total loss. At this time, the other units in the building are uninhabitable due to smoke damage and the power being cut.

Oak Creek apartment fire, Oak Creek Drive and Puetz Road

Two people were injured – an officer and a firefighter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.