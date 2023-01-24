Oak Creek apartment fire; 1 suffered minor injuries

Firefighters on Monday night, Jan. 23 responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 20th Street and Timber Ridge Lane in Oak Creek. The call came in around 9:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews reported fire and smoke showing from a lower-level apartment.

The fire was placed under control and completely extinguished within 15 minutes of arrival by the fire department.

An adjacent common hallway sustained damage as a result of the fire and no other units were damaged.

One occupant was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

The Oak Creek Fire Department was assisted by the Franklin, Cudahy, Greenfield, and Milwaukee Fire Departments.