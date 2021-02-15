Number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wisconsin drops by 82%

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports 412 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a number close to what we saw back in April.

At its worst, Wisconsin Hospital Association data showed 2,277 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 on Nov. 17, a time UW Health Dr. Jeff Pothof, an emergency room physician, still clearly remembers.

"We didn't have much more room in the hospital system," said Dr. Pothof. "In the Emergency Department, we were really busy. We were managing really sick COVID patients every day."

Since then, the situation has improved dramatically. Monday's data shows a nearly 82% drop in hospitalized COVID patients at 412. On Sunday, it dipped to 399, below the first COVID spike back in April.

Froedtert Hospital's Dr. Michael Stadler said the numbers are a welcome surprise.

"Have been very happy to see that throughout the holidays, as well as the post-holiday timeframe into now, we continue to see that decrease," said Dr. Stadler.

They expected another holiday surge, which would've continued the strain on hospitals statewide.

"When any health system gets overwhelmed, we see that not only that specific patient population but others, it really stresses our system and ability to provide that care," said Dr. Stadler.

Instead, Pothof said he thinks more people followed public health guidelines and became more aware of how serious this virus can be.

"I think people started to have firsthand experiences," said Dr. Pothof. "They knew someone. They knew someone who got the disease."

Both doctors said they aren't letting their guard down and they still need the public's help. State data shows just over 4% of Wisconsinites have received both doses of their vaccine.