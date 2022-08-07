Northwestern Mutual ‘Sunday Family Fun Day’ at Summerfest grounds

Sunday, Aug. 7 was "Sunday Family Fun Day" at Milwaukee's Northwestern Mutual Community Park.

The event was put on by the Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

It featured family-friendly programming at the Northwestern Mutual Community Park inside Maier Festival Park.

Some of the activities included performances by the Milwaukee Flyers tumbling team, Danceworks and Pink Umbrella, along with balloon artists, magicians, hoop dancers, a stilt dancer, face painters and plenty of delicious food to sample.

The remaining Sunday Family Fun Days are scheduled for Sept. 18 and Oct. 9.