Northwestern Mutual modernization project; Milwaukee skyline to change

A $500 million construction project in downtown Milwaukee is now underway.

"We’re so excited to finally kick this off, this project has been almost two years in the making," said John Schlifske, Chairman, President and CEO of Northwestern Mutual. "I love the way our building shows up on the skyline, and I think the fact that we are going to have a sister tower next to it is going to make it even more beautiful."

Northwestern Mutual began construction on its north office building modernization project on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The company is renovating the building to mirror its tower just south of it. The goal is to attract more workers and boost employee experience.

"It’s a wonderful thing for our employees, a wonderful thing for the town, it’s a beautiful piece of art," Schlifske said.

But aside from benefiting the company, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the four-year-long construction project creates access to steady-paying jobs.

"It’s good for downtown, it’s good for our skyline, but it’s also great for jobs. Adding family-supporting jobs right here in the city," Johnson said. "It’s the jobs in the trades, and construction that will take people in challenged neighborhoods -- like the ones I grew up in.

Johnson said it is not just about the numbers.

"Pride in our city and that helps make a stronger Milwaukee," Johnson said.