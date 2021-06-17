Northwestern Mutual Community Park opens June 19

article

The new Northwestern Mutual Community Park will officially open at Henry Maier Festival Park on Saturday, June 19.

This entirely redeveloped entertainment space for families will offer inclusive and accessible play for children ages 2 to 12 years of age, including those who may experience a variety of challenges.

Opening June 19 and closing for the season August 1, 2021, the park may be accessed by the community Monday through Friday from noon – 4:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Days and times may vary depending upon the event calendar and are subject to change.

Northwestern Mutual Community Park Amenities

Enhanced Play Equipment: All new age-appropriate playground equipment on soft surface, including interactive musical play pieces. Equipment design also includes ramps allowing for wheelchair access. Shaded seating will be available within the playground area.

Flexible Stage: New, permanent stage structure with accessible seating, and a viewing area for over 500 patrons.

Toddler Play Area: "Giggle Grounds," a covered play area for toddlers ages 6 months to 2 years, includes shade and age-appropriate activities and play equipment.

Flexible Programming Space: Over 4,000 square feet will be devoted to flexible programming spaces, which will allow local organizations and non-profit partners to provide interactive programming on a rotational basis.

The Northwestern Mutual Community Park encompasses 54,000 square feet of play equipment for children. Addressing the specific needs of families, the new 1,800 square foot, air-conditioned family services building features the following:

Permanent Family Restrooms: Accessible restrooms equipped with changing tables for babies, children and adults requiring an assistant.

Nursing Mothers Stations: Mothers seeking a quiet space to nurse will have dedicated space.

Sensory Rooms: Three individual and wheelchair accessible, air-conditioned quiet rooms, creating a calm environment for children that may be overstimulated by the noise, environment, or experience.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Please visit MilwaukeeWorldFestival.com to view the operating schedule.