Northside Milwaukee Walgreen's closed doors earlier than expected

A Walgreens store on Milwaukee's north side closed its doors abruptly Friday, Jan 5 – a week earlier than expected.

The store at Teutonia and Capitol was set to close on Monday, Jan. 15. There was only a sign out front indicating that closure date. But now, the screens are down – and the doors to the store are locked.

Milwaukee Alderwoman Andrea Pratt posted on Next Door that the Walgreens would close on Friday. She said workers there were threatened – and thefts have ramped up.

Customers who shop at that Walgreens regularly are disappointed.

"We need the store here. We have a lot of people senior and younger people who need the store," said Adeline Hooker, who lives nearby.

"I don't know what I'm going to do now, I really don't. I really hate it. If I could just talk to someone, ask could they please let this one stay open it would really help us out a lot," said Jessie Mcattee, who lives nearby.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Again, originally Walgreens told FOX6 News it was closing on Jan. 15. Officials said reasons to close a store include "dynamics of the local market, and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers."

Options available to Walgreens customers

If you are impacted by the Walgreens closure, there are several other Milwaukee locations near you at the following locations:

5115 W. Capitol Drive

320 E. Capitol Drive.

7600 W. Capitol Drive

2826 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive

Metro Market and Pick 'n Save will also be offering free delivery for prescriptions for those impacted Walgreens customers.