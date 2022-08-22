Northridge Mall status report complete, to be filed with court

A city report on the status of the abandoned Northridge Mall in Milwaukee is complete and expected to be filed with the court. But it may be Tuesday, Aug. 23 before anyone can see that report.

A week ago, Judge William Sosnay held the Northridge Mall owner U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise in contempt. Sosnay said Black Spruce did not hold up its side of the agreement with the City of Milwaukee to secure the property. The judge gave the company five days to do so – or be fined $2,000 a day. That deadline cam and went last Friday.

Abandoned Northridge Mall, Milwaukee

City inspectors and the Milwaukee Fire Department were out at the property on Friday. Four fires have broken out at the shuttered and vandalized mall in the past month.

The Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services was to submit a report of the status of the property to the court on Monday. Sosnay's clerk tells FOX6 News the city was going to electronically file the report Monday. Once filed, it must be accepted and brought into the filing system – which will now likely happen on Tuesday.

Black Spruce fought and had a 2019 raze order put on hold. It is going to be back before the judge in the case for arguments in October.