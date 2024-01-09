Northridge Mall demolition; Milwaukee leaders give process green light

Fires, crime and graffiti. For years, the old Northridge Mall property has been seen as a nuisance property. Now, the City of Milwaukee is working to demolish what remains on the property sometime this summer.

"We take the property on the 25th; that’s kind of like checkmate," said Milwaukee Alderman Michael Murphy.

In a Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9, city leaders said Milwaukee could take control of the former Northridge Mall on Jan. 25. Alderman Murphy said this is through a tax foreclosure.

Northridge Mall property, Milwaukee

"This has not been a property owner who has been a good corporate citizen. They don’t pay their taxes," Murphy said.

Leaders said demolition of the property could start this summer.

"It’s been a blight on our city for too long. Today, I believe, is the beginning of the long road to having some finality and conclusion to getting this property raised and turning this location into a positive asset vs. negative asset," Murphy said.

Milwaukee Alderman Michael Murphy

The mall closed in 2003. Since then, there have been fires, break-ins, even a death. The city is in a continued legal battle with the property owner, U.S. Black Spruce, which has fought back against fines and demolition.

"I want to be very clear, there’s still some outstanding legal issues that the company may utilize that could delay it. Right now, the city is moving fairly aggressively to try to get this property down," Murphy said.

Northridge Mall property, Milwaukee

Leaders said a $15 million grant through ARPA will pay for the demolition.

Alderman Bob Bauman questioned whether the plans to take down the building are premature.

"What I don’t want to see is the city of Milwaukee holding the bag, we spend this 15 million. Suddenly, there’s an adverse ruling and we cleaned up someone’s private property for free," Bauman said.

Northridge Mall property, Milwaukee

The full Common Council will vote on how to handle the future of this blighted property later this month.

FOX6 News reachd out to an attorney for U.S. Black Spruce. We have not received a response.