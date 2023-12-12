Northridge Mall demolition; Common Council votes to accept $15M

The fight against blight earns a stamp of approval from the Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, Dec. 12. City leaders now promise a multi-million dollar makeover of the Northridge Mall property – and residents say this is a long time coming.

"It’s a bit of an eyesore for sure," said Joe Dittman, a Milwaukee resident. "The parking lot is all overgrown with dead trees, things like that. So it would be really nice if this area could be refurbished."

The Milwaukee Common Council agreed on Tuesday with a unanimous vote. City leaders voted to accept $15 million from the state to demolish and eventually redevelop the space.

Northridge Mall

Ninth District Alderwoman Larresa Taylor said the project will start sometime in 2024.

"Hopefully at that time, we’ll start getting some ideas of what we’re going to want to see there," Taylor said.

But that plan depends on what happens in court. The grant comes amid a legal battle for the property. U.S. Black Spruce owns the land – and is fighting the city's effort to condemn the property.

Since Northridge Mall closed in 2003, there have been fires, break-ins and even an electrocution at the site. The most recent fire was in November.

Even though nothing is guaranteed, Dittman said this latest move is a sign of hope.

"It’s promising, it’s a positive move I think," Dittman said.

The Common Council voted to accept the funds for the project. City leaders will reconvene in January 2024 to vote on spending those funds on the mall's demolition.