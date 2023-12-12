Northridge Mall demolition; Common Council to consider funding

Changes could be coming to the dilapidated Northridge Mall. A proposal before the Milwaukee Common Council will consider demolition and redevelopment.

Gov. Tony Evers awarded a $15 million American Rescue Plan Act grant to pay for demolition, but the clock is ticking. The property owner, U.S. Black Spruce, continues to rack up fines for being in contempt of court for failing to secure the property.

Northridge Mall

The grant award brings the city one step closer to a years-long goal of tearing down the building. There is a timeline for using that money, which must be spent by 2026. The Common Council first needs to earmark the money for its intended use this year, which is expected to happen next week.

"This has been a blighted eyesore on the northwest side of the city of Milwaukee," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson."It’s dragged down the entire city of Milwaukee, in fact."

The once-popular mall has been closed since 2003. Since then, there have been fires, break-ins and even a death. The most recent fire came in November. The city asked for $15 million to cover demolition, asbestos abatement and site work.

