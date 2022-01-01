Expand / Collapse search

Northern Wisconsin garage explosion kills 2: sheriff

LESSOR, Wis. - An explosion in a garage in the Wisconsin township of Lessor killed two people on Friday and hospitalized two more, the Shawano County Sheriff's Office reported.

The sheriff's office said that a pressurized container had been punctured, which caused the explosion in the town northwest of Green Bay. Multiple law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical agencies responded to the scene, including the Wisconsin State Patrol and emergency helicopter services.

The sheriff's office said it is continuing the investigate the explosion.

