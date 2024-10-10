Northern Lights light up Wisconsin night sky; burst with color
MILWAUKEE - Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, lit up the night sky in Wisconsin on Thursday, Oct. 10.
A coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun reached Earth's atmosphere on Thursday, creating a geomagnetic storm, which fuels the aurora.
The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration forecasts the storm will reach a G-4 rating – or become a "severe" geomagnetic storm. The highest rating on the geomagnetic scale is G-5.