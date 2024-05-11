Pictures: northern lights illuminate the skies of Wisconsin

The skies above Wisconsin did not disappoint, from Friday night into early Saturday morning, May 10 - 11.

The Aurora Borealis, also known as the northern lights, cast a changing, colorful glow for many to see.

In fact, many people across the state were able to easily see the lights, and even snap some pictures and video.

The lights were caused by solar flares from the sun, which NOAA called an "unusual event," pointing out that the flares seem to be associated with a sunspot that’s 16 times the diameter of Earth.

