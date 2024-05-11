Expand / Collapse search

Pictures: northern lights illuminate the skies of Wisconsin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 11, 2024 6:54am CDT
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The skies above Wisconsin did not disappoint, from Friday night into early Saturday morning, May 10 - 11.

The Aurora Borealis, also known as the northern lights, cast a changing, colorful glow for many to see.

In fact, many people across the state were able to easily see the lights, and even snap some pictures and video.

Northern Lights in Wisconsin

Wisconsin DOT cameras captured the Northern Lights in Stevens Point on Friday night, May 10.

The lights were caused by solar flares from the sun, which NOAA called an "unusual event," pointing out that the flares seem to be associated with a sunspot that’s 16 times the diameter of Earth.

