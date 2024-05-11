Pictures: northern lights illuminate the skies of Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The skies above Wisconsin did not disappoint, from Friday night into early Saturday morning, May 10 - 11.
The Aurora Borealis, also known as the northern lights, cast a changing, colorful glow for many to see.
In fact, many people across the state were able to easily see the lights, and even snap some pictures and video.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The lights were caused by solar flares from the sun, which NOAA called an "unusual event," pointing out that the flares seem to be associated with a sunspot that’s 16 times the diameter of Earth.
FOX6 Weather Extras
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX6 News app
FOX Weather app
What is the FOX Model?
FOX Weather
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on Twitter