North Shore Middle School incident; mom says parent attacked her son

A North Shore Middle School parent said she is angry, sad and broken after finding out her son was attacked on campus.

For Jeanette Fish, the past day and a half has been tough to process.

She described the moment she said her 11-year-old son Bentley was attacked by a parent at North Shore Middle School on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

"It is very devastating to a parent and frustrating," Fish said. "She had made it past staff, other doors, merging through children, found my son and grabbed him by the arm and started aggressively yelling at him."

Fish, whose son has an IEP, said he was involved in an altercation with another child’s parent.

"So a parent can physically come to the school, sneak in without permission and get physical with a student that’s not hers," she said. "I really wish this parent would’ve given us the opportunity, given the school district the opportunity to resolve this, versus taking it into her own hands and traumatizing a child."

The school took action immediately and the Hartland Police Department has been involved in the investigation.

"That’s a huge concern. Not just for my child, but to all the children in that school," Fish said.

While the Hartland Lakeside School District would not comment on the incident, superintendent Tina Vogelmann has since sent a letter out to families with enhanced safety practices on campus that requires all visitors, including parents, to check in at the front office and be given a badge in order to walk inside the building.

"As a parent, I hope no other parent has to go through that," Fish said. "No child deserves to go through that."