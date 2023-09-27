North Korea expels Racine native Travis King; in good spirits, health

A U.S. Army private and Racine native who ran across the North Korean border is back in U.S. custody.

Travis King ran across the border while on a civilian tour back in July. North Korea announced on Wednesday, Sept. 27 that it would expel King.

King is a 2020 graduate of Racine Park High School.

Travis King

It is unclear about the reversal of Pyongyang – and why King ran into North Korea in the first place.

A spokesman for King's mother thanked the U.S. Army and partners – and asked for privacy.

The U.S. said all efforts to talk to North Korea were silenced – and that Sweden handled the hand-over with China's help.

"We are open to diplomacy with North Korea, we would welcome diplomacy with North Korea. They have always rejected that. We tried to reach out to them when Travis King first crossed the border into North Korea. We tried to reach out on a number of occasions. Rejected our direct approaches. Ended up talking to Sweden and helped us negotiate this transfer," said Matthew Miller, State Department Spokesperson.

The administration said King was in good spirits and good health.

What is unclear is what punishment King could receive as he was declared absent without leave (AWOL) from the Army.