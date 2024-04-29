A deputy U.S. marshal was shot and killed and several other law enforcement officers were wounded Monday as they tried to serve a fugitive warrant in North Carolina, federal authorities said.

Officers who were part of a U.S. Marshals task force were carrying out the operation when someone began firing at them from inside a home in a residential neighborhood in Charlotte.

One suspect was found dead inside the home.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that multiple victims have been transported to hospitals and gunfire continued on the scene in the city.

Authorities did not say exactly how many officers were struck by gunfire amid early reports from what police described as a still-active scene Monday afternoon. Many roads in the area were closed for faster ambulance transport. Police urged people to stay away from the area and asked residents to remain inside their homes.

At 2:23 p.m., police confirmed that a SWAT team was on the scene. Police urged residents to stay inside their homes.

"CMPD SWAT team is on scene and continuing to work through the incident," the X post read. "This is still an active scene. Please avoid the area."

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report.