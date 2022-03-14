North Avenue long-term closure begins Monday

article

As part of the Zoo Interchange North Leg Project, there will be a long-term closure of North Avenue between 109th and 116th Street.

Work is scheduled to begin Monday, March 14 and last through late summer 2022. Access to businesses and residents will be maintained.

During this closure, please note the following:

Vehicular detour:

Vehicles should use 124th Street or WIS 100 to Burleigh Street to get around the closure.

Pedestrian detour:

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic should use 124th Street or WIS 100 to Center Street to get around the closure.

Residents/businesses between 116th Street and 114th Street:

Direct access to/from North Avenue will not be available.

To access the north side of North Avenue, utilize 116th Street and Meinecke Avenue.

To access the south side of North Avenue, utilize 116th Street and Garfield Avenue.

Northbound and southbound 116th Street will remain open through early June. Subsequent stages will include additional impacts. Further impacts and timeline of construction activities will be communicated as the project progresses.

All closures are weather dependent subject to change.