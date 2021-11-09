Nonprofit helps veterans find rhythm after service

They've deployed for a mission greater than themselves. Our nation's veterans answer the call, defending our nation with their lives. Yet, since the Vietnam War, more veterans have died by suicide than in battle. It's why a Milwaukee-based nonprofit was formed to help veterans cope with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) through music.

After serving in Operation Enduring Freedom, Army veteran Scott Cvecko said he struggled to make the transition from military to civilian life.

"I found myself frustrated and disconnected from the world around me," Cvecko said.

He was looking for guitar lessons for his son. Instead, he found harmony in free lessons from Guitars for Vets.

"It's opened up a whole new world for me," Cvecko said.

Bill Brown has volunteered as one of the nonprofit's instructors for several years.

"It's showing that we care. You know, we care about what they've been through," Brown said.

Through individual and group lessons, Guitars for Vets teaches veterans how to play the guitar as a form of therapy. The students take part in 10 lessons before they're given a free guitar to encourage them to keep playing.

Its strings and sounds are like medicine, and in a group, camaraderie is as present as the chords they play.

"They're not thinking about PTSD, drugs, alcohol," Brown said. "They're in their own world trying to figure out these chords."

Since 2007, the nonprofit has opened 150 chapters nationwide, expanding its mission to help veterans like Erin Ganzenmuller find their purpose after service.

"They say that music is healing," said Ganzenmuller, an Air Force veteran. "And that's something that I've definitely resonated with."

Ganzenmuller said she experienced anxiety and some depression upon returning from her service.

But, in finding Guitars for Vets, she's found exactly what she was missing.

"It's one thing just to kind of sit and listen to music, listen to a song, but then it's something else to take it into your hands and make something that is just an instrument, that's quiet, sing," Ganzenmuller said.

Guitars for Vets is always accepting donations and looking for more volunteers.