Nomad Coffee Bar to Westown neighborhood; Milwaukee considers lease

Nomad Coffee Bar may be coming to the Vel R. Phillips Plaza once construction of the building is complete.

The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee announced on Wednesday, Jan. 3 it will consider the vendor lease at an upcoming meeting. The tenant, Caravan Hospitality Group, LLC, will operate Nomad Coffee Bar in the Westown neighborhood space.

A news release says the Vel R. Phillips Plaza is situated south of Wisconsin Avenue between N. 5th Street and N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue. More than $15 million in approved Tax Incremental Financing dollars is already converting a portion of this site into a public space, named in honor of Vel R. Phillips.

The proposed lease between the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee and Caravan as the food and beverage vendor would include a cash grant for up to $750,000 for tenant improvements in the 2,900 square foot food/beverage retail space at the plaza.

There is already another Nomad Coffee Bar at 1668 N. Warren Avenue in Milwaukee.

Nomad Coffee Bar anticipates opening at the new location later in 2024.