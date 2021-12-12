'Noel Christmas' at State Fair Park offers indoor light displays

The Noel Light Park and Market at Wisconsin State Fair Park is an indoor option for enjoying Christmas lights this season.

"When you enter these doors, you forget about anything else," said Jonathan Houweling, co-founder of Noel Christmas. "It's just Christmas."

Houweling created the concept for Noel Light Park in Canada.

"When you leave here, you'll realize that Christmas is here," said Houweling.

When he wanted to make a debut in the United States, he says he knew the Milwaukee area was the place to be.

"Wisconsin State Fair Park is right by interstates," said Houweling. "Plus, it's in the suburbs, it's beautiful and it's just a great city."

At Noel Light Park and Market, the millions of twinkling lights, along with live music, beverages, and food are bound to put you in the Christmas spirit. At the Noel Market, local crafters and artisans get to put their products on full display.

"COVID affected many small businesses, and their employees and their livelihood, so it’s a great opportunity to see what Milwaukee has to offer and the amazing crafts that our vendors make themselves," said Karlie Sandrock-Walsh, box office manager.

Once you buy your ticket at the door, things like face painting and visits with Santa are complimentary, but you do have the opportunity to donate to whichever Wisconsin charity they are featuring the day you go.

"For example, if you go to Santa Claus and take a picture with him, that picture will be by donation, and we have a different charity every single day that we can raise money for," said Houweling. "I just look forward to Milwaukeeans coming here and Wisconsinites coming here and enjoying this festival. I can't wait to share it with everybody."

The Noel Light Park will be at State Fair Park until Jan. 2.