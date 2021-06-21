Expand / Collapse search

Morales lawsuit: No settlement agreement yet, attorneys say

Milwaukee Police Department
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales

MILWAUKEE - There is no deal so far in the ongoing lawsuit between ousted Police Chief Alfonso Morales and the City of Milwaukee. According to Morales' attorneys, mediation on Saturday, June 19 did not go well.

In less than two weeks, Morales could return as Milwaukee's top cop. But Milwaukee is going to try to make a case on why they deserve a deadline extension.

Last month, Judge Christopher Foley ordered Morales to be reinstated as chief of police within 45 days – unless he and the city could agree on a settlement. That puts Morales' return date at July 3. 

According to one of Morales' lawyers, the two sides met Saturday but did not reach an agreement. His legal team has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit that accuses the city of stalling.

On Thursday, the city will ask Judge Foley to extend his 45-day deadline for reinstatement.

Attorney Franklyn Gimbel said his team will strongly oppose that request. 

Efforts to reach someone at the city attorney's office on this matter have been unsuccessful.

