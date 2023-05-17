No Mow May: Transforming lawns, empowering pollinators

We are halfway through "No Mow May." Have you caved yet and started up the lawn mower – or working hard to help the pollinators?

"People treat it like a weed, and it's really not a weed," said John Weant, a No Mow May participant.

Weant proudly shows off his dandelion-filled front yard.

"We know that the bees are in trouble, and they need this food in the spring before the other flowers come up, and that’s why we do it," Weant said.

Weant and his family have taken part in No Mow May for the past five years. Now, halfway through the month, he is not phased that his neighbors have opted out.

"It’s not their fault. They’ve been trained to have their lawn green. My neighbor here treats his lawn and that’s what they’ve been trained to do, and we need to unthink that," Weant said.

As much as No Mow May affects the bees, it affects you too.

"Every fruit you bite into was at one point pollinated by something. Every nut generally had a start as some kind of pollination to exchange genetic information. You need pollinators," said FOX6 Weather Expert Eric Manges.

Manges said go ahead and take a weed whacker to that tall grass.

"It’s the floral resources, that’s the whole point of it. It’s not to have super long grass; it’s to make sure those early spring flowers help the pollinators," Manges said.

And to Weant's neighbors…

"If it really bothers you, drive by in June, it’ll be flat," Weant said.

Manges encourages everyone to take No Mow May a step further. He suggests planting a few native plants in your yard this summer. That way, the theme of providing resources for pollinators can continue through the season.