No Mow May ends, summer habits can still help pollinators

Residents said goodbye Thursday, June 1 to "No Mow May" and hello to "Low Mow Summer."

Experts say reducing the number of times you mow can still provide food for pollinators throughout the summer.

"It’s pretty tall, I was planning on cutting it today," said No Mow May participant Dan Greuel.

Greuel and his wife participated in No Mow May. After one full month without mowing, their grass is in need of some TLC.

"We had a lot of bees, and every day we would have rabbits," he said.

The Greuel family participates in No Mow May

Justin Olivas and his landscape services were available to help.

"A lot of people tend to need this craziness mowed on June 1, so here I am," he said.

"It will save me a bit of time," said Greuel.

Auriana Donaldson, conservation program coordinator with the Zoological Society of Milwaukee, said to check for critters before you mow, turn the blades all the way up and avoid using pesticides.

"We like to transition from No Mow May to a Low Mow summer," she said. "You don't want to shock the grass, you want to keep it healthy."

With some grasses reaching up to people's knees, the Zoological Society of Milwaukee encourages people to keep one thing in mind.

"High heights, take your time, be patient, it might look a little messy and patchy," Donaldson said.

No matter the height or the eyesore, Greuel said doing No Mow May is the way to go.

In the city of Milwaukee, all grass higher than seven inches must be cut by June 4. If not, property owners could be fined $50.

The Zoological Society of Milwaukee has an online survey to gauge people's involvement in No Mow May; if you'd like to participate, visit their website.