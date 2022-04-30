'No Mow May:' How Wisconsin residents can help pollinators

article

April showers bring May flowers, and those flowers will need help from humans during a movement known as "No Mow May."

The initiative started in Appleton and has since bloomed across Wisconsin. Organizations like the Urban Ecology Center encourage residents to let their grass grow.

The idea behind No Mow May is simple – don't mow your lawn. That way, pollinators like bees and butterflies can have an early food source. Experts say it goes a long way.

"If we don’t accommodate the bees and the insects, ultimately that’s our food source, because they are pollinating the grains and the fruits that we eat," said Ken Leinbach, the Urban Ecology Center's executive director. "If we don’t have that we are stuck."

Anyone can participate in No Mow May. Experts say is provides yet another way yo help the environment because it reduces the use of pesticides.

