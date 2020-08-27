'No justification:' Rev. Jesse Jackson calls for indictment of Officer Sheskey in shooting of Jacob Blake

The Kenosha NAACP joined Rev. Jesse Jackson Thursday, Aug. 27 to respond to the police shooting of Jacob Blake -- calling for justice, and for Officer Rusten Sheskey to be disciplined.

Rev. Jackson called for "swift justice," angered by the shooting.

Rev. Jesse Jackson

"Shot in the back seven times in front of his children -- no justification," he said. "We deserve better than this. America must be for all of us."

Jackson and members of the NAACP called for a transparent and unbiased investigation into Sunday's shooting.

Anthony Davis

"The Kenosha community is grieving as a result of this tragic shooting, but also we grieve for what seems to be the loss of civility in Kenosha," said Anthony Davis with NAACP Kenosha.

During a news conference Thursday, Rev. Jackson said Sheskey should be indicted.

"We demand justice from the country," said Rev. Jackson.

Kenosha shooting suspect

Leaders also raised questions surrounding the actions and arrest of Kyle Rittenhouse. The 17-year-old is accused of firing deadly shots during protests Tuesday night, Aug. 25, killing two people and wounding a third.

"There was no reason for a 17-year-old to carry a loaded weapon to try and preserve peace in Kenosha," said Tavis Grant, with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. "You had city police. You had county police."

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian

During this time of tension, Kenosha's mayor said he's working to heal the past.

"The city are more than willing and will be working with the NAACP, LULAC, other minority communities to work together to try to solve systemic racism in our community," said Mayor John Antaramian.

Rev. Jackson said he hopes to speak with the family of Jacob Blake soon to let them know his prayers and support are with them.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting of Blake. The U.S. DOJ on Wednesday announced a federal civil rights investigation.