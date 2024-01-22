No heat in apartment, Milwaukee couple concerned

A Milwaukee couple thought they would be bringing their newborn home days after she was born.

But it hasn't been possible because they say the mother's apartment is unlivable. The place has been without heat for nearly two weeks.

The temperature inside mirrors that of the outside.

"The toilet is frozen, completely frozen," said Glenn Burton. "Frozen solid, like we’re living outside."

Just days after their daughter Blessyn was born, much of their attention has been on something else. The couple is staying with family, but would rather be in the apartment with their baby.

"It’s like an icebox," said Heavenly Calhoun, who has no heat. "It’s freezing cold. It’s so cold."

Calhoun said she noticed the heat was off 10 days ago and reported it to her landlord. She went to stay with family, hoping it would be back on by the time the baby was born.

But when she left the hospital, she came home to no heat.

"I just really love her," she said. "I just want to be home with her."

Blessyn

The new parents and baby have been staying with family, coming back and forth to grab diapers and clothes from the apartment.

"How can they expect somebody to live in this type of condition? Because it’s too cold," Burton said.

An attorney for Berrada Properties said power outages caused pipes to freeze and damaged heating systems.

Maintenance had been working on the issues; the attorney claimed the heat had been restored to the building.

Glenn Burton and Heavenly Calhoun

But FOX6 News was in the unit earlier Monday, Jan. 22, and the heat was still not working.

"Something got to happen," said Burton. "It’s just too much going on. I just want my baby to be at home."

The couple is trying to stay focused on the new joy in their lives and bringing her home.

"It’s hard because that’s my baby," Calhoun said. "I just want us to be home and we can’t be home right now."

Joe A. Goldberger, counsel for Berrada Properties Management, LLC, shared the following statement:

"The combination of the recent storm which caused widespread electrical outages, followed by extreme cold, has led to numerous heating issues throughout the City. The failure of WE Energies to promptly restore power has resulted in frozen pipes and extensive damage to heating systems in buildings managed by Berrada Properties Management, Inc., as well as other property owners and managers.

As to this specific building: Following the restoration of power, the heat was reported as operating properly. Subsequently, and due to the loss of power, a frozen pipe burst and was promptly repaired. Following that repair, tenants confirmed that the heat was again operational. An additional call of no heat was received, and technicians were dispatched. An issue with the circulating pump was then identified. The circulating pump was replaced at 1:00 this afternoon and heat should now be fully restored."

Calhoun said she was told maintenance would be in the building restoring heat on Monday, but they never came.