No charges filed against officers in death of Joseph Crawford-Lamal

Jefferson County District Attorney Monica Hall announced on Tuesday, Feb. 16 that the actions of law enforcement officers resulting in the death of Joseph Crawford-Lamal on Dec. 9, 2020 were lawful and reasonable acts of self-defense. Therefore, there will be no criminal charges in relation to the incident.

According to the DOJ, at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, Wisconsin State Patrol attempted a traffic stop for speeding on Highway 26 between Watertown and Johnson Creek. One driver and one passenger were inside the vehicle. The vehicle stopped for a short time, and the only passenger fled the vehicle, then the vehicle fled the scene.

The passenger was later apprehended.

Wisconsin State Patrol pursued the vehicle. While pursuing, the individual inside the car fired shots from the vehicle at law enforcement.

The vehicle continued southbound on Highway 26, road spikes were deployed, and the vehicle struck them. The vehicle exited Highway 26 at Highway 12 and came to a stop in the median. The driver exited the vehicle with a handgun and attempted to carjack a civilian, according to the DOJ.

Three Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers then discharged their weapons and struck the subject.

Law enforcement began life-saving measures on the driver. However, the driver, Joseph Crawford-Lamal, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

DCI led this investigation and was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.