Nino's Italian Bakery and Deli closing after 54 years

article

Nino's Italian Bakery and Deli in Menomonee Falls will be closing on Jan. 16, 2022. They have been open for 54 years.

According to a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nino and NIna have decided to retire stating "we can not find the adequate help we need to keep going strong and keep the level of excellence everyone needs. We also decided moving on for all of us is best."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Read the entire Facebook statement below:

"Maybe you have heard the rumor. It’s time to release some sad news about a very difficult decision we have made. It’s with heavy hearts, that we have decided to close our doors at Nino’s as of January 16th, 2022.

Nino’s has been around for 54 years. Owned and operated through different generations.

Nino and NIna, the heart of the business, have decided it’s best to retire. The decision to close was a very difficult choice made by the whole family, and we all agreed that we don’t want to run this business without them. What they do for this business is irreplaceable. Unfortunately we can not find the adequate help we need to keep going strong and keep the level of excellence everyone needs. We also decided moving on for all of us is best.

This being said. We are going to miss you all so much!

All of our customers are also the heart of Nino’s that will never be forgotten. The support you have shown us throughout decades of this successful business will carry a place in all our hearts forever. You are the reason we kept going, you are the reason we are so successful, and you are the reason this decision was the hardest! Thank you all for your support, kindness, generosity, loyalty, friendships, and most importantly so much LOVE.

Please stay tuned for details of a celebration ceremony to come."