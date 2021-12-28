Expand / Collapse search

Kwik Trip chain poised to open 800th store

By AP author
Published 
Updated 11:23AM
News
Associated Press
article

Kwik Trip

HOLMEN, Wis. - Convenience store chain Kwik Trip is poised to open its 800th store this week.

The La Crosse Tribune reported the chain is set to open the milestone store in Holmen at 5 a.m. on Thursday. The store will be about 9,000-square-feet and will feature a car wash and a grocery market with fresh food delivered daily.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip employs more than 32,000 employees across Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.

Fire near 107th and Fountain in Milwaukee, 2 injured
article

Fire near 107th and Fountain in Milwaukee, 2 injured

Firefighters on Tuesday morning, Dec. 28 responded to the scene of a fire at the St. James Place apartments on Fountain Avenue in Milwaukee.

Super Pantry in Appleton sells 3 winning $100K lottery tickets in 2021
article

Super Pantry in Appleton sells 3 winning $100K lottery tickets in 2021

Super Pantry in Appleton has certainly been lucky for its customers in 2021.

Fund for West Allis murder-suicide victim doubles

The family of a West Allis woman killed days before Christmas is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for them.