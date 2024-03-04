Ninja Turtle figurines around Milwaukee go viral

A recent phenomenon is creating a social media frenzy in Milwaukee.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" figurines are scattered around the city, with "turtle power" taking Milwaukee by storm.

Content creator Tassney Clark said "the Traveling NINJA Turtle - MKE" started as a movement to spread positivity.

"It's just bringing Milwaukee together and it's a peaceful thing. It's probably just the spirits of the childish in us," Clark said. "A man by the name of Anthony, a very humble man here in Milwaukee, he was going through depression so he had found the turtle and he wanted to do something funny, something to kind of brighten his day up because he had been going through so much."

Ninja Turtles

Since then, she’s brought new life to the movement, dropping the location of the turtles for people to pick up and enjoy. The movement has over 10,000 supporters on social media.

"All races are playing Black people, white, Hispanic, everybody, it's not just separated for one group of people," Clark said.

Following along as the turtles - which is now a collection of six thanks to donations - "cowabunga" across the city.

The turtles have been posted doing everything from bar hopping to sitting in the barber chair, to even making appearances in music videos.

Tassney Clark and the Ninja Turtles

"I knew it was gone get a lot of attention, I just didn't expect as much attention as it got," Clark said. "Like, people be running for these turtles."

Now they’re helping bring attention to small businesses, including Timmy Cobbs Fitness.

"It's bringing a lot of excitement and just a lot of exposure to my business just from this one turtle," business owner Timmy Cobbs said. "It goes on the page and it gets 10,000 different people that see my business."

And with everything, there are a few bad apples. As Clark said, she’s now dealing with vandalism and "turtle-napping."

"People will keep it for like two or three days so I don't really know what their motive is," Clark said. "I feel like it's an exciting thing to have once you get a hold of it."

She said four turtles are currently missing and hopes they are released soon.