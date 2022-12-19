NICU Christmas babies; celebrating the holidays at Racine hospital

article

Ascension All Saints Hospital's tiniest patients are joining in the Christmas spirit by dressing in their best holiday outfits despite spending their holidays at the hospital this December.

Loretta Myers enlisted the help of fellow nurses Clarissa Jayma and Johann Mack to create a special and memorable keepsake for the proud parents.

Marcus Hanson

Loretta said all the babies were cooperative and enjoyed their photo shoot, although a few slept through it. According to Ascension All Saints Hospital, Loretta has been a NICU nurse at Ascension for 27 years. She understands how hard it is for families to be separated from their loved ones, especially during the holidays.

Zaire Owens

Loretta said she takes the photos to let the families know what an honor it is for her and the Ascension care team to care for their precious little ones. The moms tell her these sweet images will be cherished for years to come.