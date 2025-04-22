NFL Draft in Green Bay; security plan in place, safety top of mind

The Brief Security and safety plans are in place for the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay. The 2025 NFL Draft runs from Thursday, April 24 through Saturday, April 26.



The security plan is in place for the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, which officially opens on Thursday.

Law enforcement

What they're saying:

Green Bay expects hundreds of thousands of fans to attend the three-day event. Law enforcement, including the Green Bay Police Department and Brown County Sheriff's Office, said nearly every employee will staff the draft.

Specialized resources, like the Federal Bureau of Investigation, will also be on hand. Agents told FOX6 News they will monitor threats and human trafficking.

Featured article

Weather outlook

What they're saying:

Safety comes into question for gatherings of the NFL Draft's size. And while law enforcement expects a family-friendly celebration with minimal disorder, weather is a concern for the outdoor event.

"When you have an outdoor event, you have to have plans in place if you have lightning or severe storms come through," said Ralph Ennis, NFL director of investigations and security. "We have to take the entire draft footprint and make sure we have really solid plans where to send people how to communicate to them."

Final details

What you can do:

Event coordinators said the NFL Draft in Green Bay is an opportunity that took nearly a decade to secure. Now, there are just a few finishing details to get in place.

"It’s the responsibility of the people in Wisconsin to get to the site – wear a Packers jersey and get into that sea of green and get ready for the show," said Nikki Ewell, NFL senior director of events.

