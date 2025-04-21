NFL Draft in Green Bay: WisDOT issues statewide travel conditions update

article

The Brief The 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay runs from April 24–26. Plenty of fans are expected to drive to Green Bay for the big event. WisDOT reminds drivers to plan ahead, drive carefully, and take note of certain construction projects.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is advising Packer fans and football enthusiasts to huddle up and plan ahead when driving to Lambeau Field in Green Bay for the NFL Draft.

Construction is starting for many highway projects across Wisconsin. Motorists are reminded to slow down and avoid distractions, especially in work zones.

Significant road construction projects that may impact travel to the draft include:

Brown and Outagamie Counties: Two lanes are open each way on I-41 between Appleton and Green Bay. Watch for lane shifts and reduced speed limits.

Chippewa County: Watch for daytime lane closures on WIS 29 at 50th Avenue, east of Chippewa Falls.

Fond du Lac and Winnebago Counties: Be alert for lane shifts and reduced speed limits on I-41 between County D (Military Road) in Fond du Lac and WIS 26 near Oshkosh. All lanes remain open during the daytime hours.

Milwaukee and Ozaukee Counties : At least two lanes remain open in each direction of I-43 between the Marquette Interchange in Milwaukee and the village of Grafton. Motorists can expect various ramp closures throughout the corridor.

Milwaukee County: I-41, between Burleigh Street and Good Hope Road, is reduced to two lanes in each direction. The North Avenue entrance ramp to I-43 northbound is closed.

Related article

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

You can visit 511wi.gov to access real-time information on travel conditions, live traffic cameras, work zones and incidents across Wisconsin.