New Wisconsin DMV online knowledge test for students ages 15-17

The Brief A new Wisconsin DMV online knowledge test offers efficiency and flexibility to aspiring teen drivers. The knowledge test is a two-part exam that covers rules for the road and important road signs. This program is limited to two attempts online. To pass, the applicant must receive a final score of 80% or better.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) now offers students ages 15-17 the opportunity to take DMV’s knowledge test from the convenience of their home with parent or guardian supervision.

Knowledge test

What we know:

According to a news release, the knowledge test is a two-part exam that covers rules for the road and important road signs.

This new online process is available to students who have completed the classroom portion of their training and the driver training school notifies DMV. Wisconsin DMV administers over 4,000 Class D knowledge tests each month.

What they're saying:

"We know today’s students and families are very busy and this option gives them flexibility to take the test when DMVs would be closed. Students who pass will still need to visit a Wisconsin DMV to obtain their instruction permit, but they can be in and out in 15 minutes," DMV Administrator Tommy Winkler said.

A news release from the DMV says security measures are in place to ensure the integrity of this testing method. KnowTo Drive uses cutting-edge fraud detection and prevention methods to ensure security.

Before the test gets underway, the student will have an initial photo captured for verification purposes. Photos taken randomly throughout the test will prevent fraud or deception. Students are also not able to move off the screen or open browsers without detection.

The process

What we know:

Using a link on the Wisconsin DMV website (wisconsindmv.gov/test), or by visiting KnowTo Drive’s site directly, users will:

Agree to the rules and verify their technology meets requirements.

Register and provide information about their parent or guardian overseeing the exam.

Respond to identity verification questions.

Provide payment information.

Take a control photo of the applicant to be used as the baseline during the exam process.

Receive test result and/or completion certificate via e-mail.

Print completion certificate(s) and visit any DMV customer service center to apply for their instruction permit. DMV staff will review each applicant’s online test results.

This program is limited to two attempts online. To pass, the applicant must receive a final score of 80% or better. If an applicant fails either or both exams, they may re-attempt one more time at home.

A $10 fee will be required each time. The $10 fee for the online service will go to the vendor while DMV will continue to offer the test for free in DMV Customer Service Centers.

Test completion

What we know:

Upon passing and completing the test(s), a certificate of completion is emailed. This, along with other required documents, should be taken to a DMV Customer Service Center for testing validation and to receive their instruction permit.

DMV recommends all applicants schedule a service appointment with DMV to receive expedited service. Information related to appointments and required documents is provided to those who pass their exam online along with their passing certificate.