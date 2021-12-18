New West Bend police chief selected, assumes post in January

article

The West Bend Police and Fire Commission has selected Capt. Timothy Dehring to serve as the city's next chief of police.

Dehring will assume his post at the West Bend Police Department on Jan. 8, 2022.

Dehring started with the West Bend Police Department in April 1995. In 2004, he was promoted to detective and was further promoted to lieutenant in 2007. Dehring also served on patrol and criminal investigations. In 2013, he was promoted to captain of operations.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In addition to his police service, Dehring has served on the West Bend Public School District Foundation board of directors since 2012. He attended the FBI National Academy and graduated in 2009. Dehring earned a master's degree in business management from Cardinal Stritch University and a bachelor's degree in political science and government from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

"I’m excited to work collaboratively with Capt. Dehring as he advances into the chief of police position," said West Bend City Administrator Jay Shambeau. "Under his leadership, the West Bend Police Department will continue to provide exceptional public safety and community programs."

The chief of police position was posted on Nov. 11 after Chief Ken Meuler announced his retirement in early November. Chief Meuler retires on Jan. 7, 2022.

According to a news release, the Police and Fire Commission accepted applications for the position from qualified internal candidates. On Nov. 30, the commission reviewed resumes and qualifications and selected two candidates for consideration: Capt. Timothy Dehring and Lt. Matthew Rohlinger.

As part of the selection process, both candidates submitted written responses to a number of essay questions, participated in an executive leadership evaluation conducted by an outside firm and completed in-person interviews before the commission. The commission also reviewed the candidates’ background and job performance, the news release indicated.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.