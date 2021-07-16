New Wauwatosa police chief ‘asking for patience’ as he takes on role

The Wauwatosa Police Department's new chief of police is set to start July 26, but said he has already begun working to improve the relationship between the police department and the community. James MacGillis spoke with FOX6 News about his direction for the department, and how he intends to build trust after a tumultuous year.

FOX6's Bill Miston: "What are the challenges and opportunities you see?"

James MacGillis

"You take the history of the department," said MacGillis. "It’s staffed by great officers, professional officers that want to do a good job every day serving the community. There’s relationship strain between the community and the agency. I think it’s also a big opportunity to build trust, to build some understanding."

MacGillis said he understands the work ahead come July 26.

FOX6's Bill Miston: "What do you think are the biggest community concerns?"

"Trust-building," said MacGillis.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Wauwatosa native and career law enforcement officer said as the new police chief, developing trust is a day one goal and said that can only be done through effective communication, be it in the department or within the community. A recent report commissioned by the city looked at the police department and areas it could be improved, including recruitment, service, policies and training. The report offered some telling responses from city leadership, residents and department employees.

FOX6's Bill Miston: "Do you think there is an ‘us vs. them’ mentality?"

"I believe in ‘we,'" said MacGills.

FOX6's Bill Miston: "But do you think there is an ‘us vs. them’ perception?"

"There might be, but again, I focus on we, and I focus on the future. Recognizing that that may exist, but that informs me as a chief and command staff all the way down to the officers. We need to be approachable. We need to be fair and impartial. We need to be professional. We have to be the servants of our community, to focus on public safety," said MacGillis.

Alvin Cole

In summer and fall 2020, Wauwatosa was at the center of protests and several nights of unrest following the decision to not charge a now-former Wauwatosa police officer in the shooting death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole. Former Police Chief Barry Weber was criticized for the police response to the October protests. Weber retired in June after more than 31 years as Wauwatosa's chief.

"Community concern in hearing and listening to community concern is an essential role of what we do in law enforcement," said MacGillis. "Again, I wasn’t the chief last year, but I was involved in my previous police agency in crowd management, and when we have to use force, it’s never pretty, but that’s an opportunity to help develop an understanding of why we do the things that we do, and why we have to utilize certain tools or certain resources to keep everybody safe."

MacGillis has a request for the community:

"Let me get here," said MacGillis. "Let me get my feet planted. Let me work with the people within the department, work with community stakeholders, and I’m asking for patience."

He said the chief position is an opportunity he's excited to take on and hopes to have many more conversations down the road.

MacGillis said he has already begun meeting with elected officials, department officers and employees, as well as community leaders to ensure there are open lines of communication and opportunity for dialogue ahead of his first day.