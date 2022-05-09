New use of force, arrest-related death data dashboard: Wisconsin AG

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced on Monday, May 9 that the Bureau of Justice Information and Analysis (BJIA) in the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Law Enforcement Services has released a new dashboard detailing use of force and arrest-related death data collected from law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin.

UFAD reports are reflected in the data when one or more of the following occurs:

An officer utilizes force that results in the death of a person.

An officer utilizes force that results in the great bodily harm of a person.

An officer discharges their firearm at or in the direction of a person.

A person dies while detained, arrested, or in the course of being arrested.

Kaul issued the following statement in a news release:

"The release of this data marks the first time that our state government has made comprehensive, statewide use-of-force data available to the public. This information will allow for a more comprehensive, evidence-based understanding of use-of-force incidents in Wisconsin."

The data, required by Wisconsin Statute 165.845 and the national Death in Custody Reporting Act of 2013, shows 96% of all Wisconsin law enforcement agencies reporting, covering 99.9% of Wisconsin’s population.