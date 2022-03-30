New title for Taylor Swift; new role for Ham from 'The Sandlot'
Things come full circle for the star of the 90s cult favorite – and a new title for Taylor Swift. Gino Salomone has all of the buzz around Hollywood.
MILWAUKEE - Things come full circle for the star of the 90s cult favorite – and a new title for Taylor Swift. Gino Salomone has all of the buzz around Hollywood.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Milwaukee potholes are only getting worse this time of year because of the freezing and thawing of the pavement.
The CDC released new recommendations for second COVID-19 vaccine boosters, approved by the FDA for vulnerable populations.