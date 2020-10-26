New permanent ballot drop boxes installed around Milwaukee

article

Providing advanced security and weatherproof features, new, permanent drop boxes will be installed Monday for voters to drop their absentee ballots until 7:30 p.m. on Election Night.

The intention was to have the permanent drop boxes installed earlier into the early voting period, however, due to a shipping delay from the pandemic, increased demand and wildfires near the manufacturer, they were received last week, according to a release.

With the help of the Department of Public Works, Election Commission staff is accompanying DPW workers to ensure all ballots are received from the old boxes and new security seals will be placed on the new boxes, preserving the careful chain of custody procedures, a release said.

Again, you can drop off your absentee ballot at any of the following locations until 7:30 p.m. on next Tuesday's Election Night.

Atkinson Library, 1960 W Atkinson Ave

Bay View Library, 2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave

Capitol Library, 3969 N 74th St

Center Street Library, 2727 W Fond du Lac Ave

Central Library Centennial Hall, 733 N 8th St

City Hall Complex, 200 E Wells Street (on east side Market St, between City Hall and Zeidler)

East Library, 2320 N Cramer St

Election Commission Warehouse, 1901 S Kinnickinnic Ave

Good Hope Library, 7715 W Good Hope Rd

Martin Luther King Library, 310 W Locust St

Mitchell Street Library, 906 W Historic Mitchell St

Tippecanoe Library, 3912 S Howell Ave

Villard Square Library, 5190 N 35th St

Washington Park Library, 2121 N Sherman Blvd

Zablocki Library, 3501 W Oklahoma Ave

