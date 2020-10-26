New permanent ballot drop boxes installed around Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Providing advanced security and weatherproof features, new, permanent drop boxes will be installed Monday for voters to drop their absentee ballots until 7:30 p.m. on Election Night.
The intention was to have the permanent drop boxes installed earlier into the early voting period, however, due to a shipping delay from the pandemic, increased demand and wildfires near the manufacturer, they were received last week, according to a release.
With the help of the Department of Public Works, Election Commission staff is accompanying DPW workers to ensure all ballots are received from the old boxes and new security seals will be placed on the new boxes, preserving the careful chain of custody procedures, a release said.
Again, you can drop off your absentee ballot at any of the following locations until 7:30 p.m. on next Tuesday's Election Night.
- Atkinson Library, 1960 W Atkinson Ave
- Bay View Library, 2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave
- Capitol Library, 3969 N 74th St
- Center Street Library, 2727 W Fond du Lac Ave
- Central Library Centennial Hall, 733 N 8th St
- City Hall Complex, 200 E Wells Street (on east side Market St, between City Hall and Zeidler)
- East Library, 2320 N Cramer St
- Election Commission Warehouse, 1901 S Kinnickinnic Ave
- Good Hope Library, 7715 W Good Hope Rd
- Martin Luther King Library, 310 W Locust St
- Mitchell Street Library, 906 W Historic Mitchell St
- Tippecanoe Library, 3912 S Howell Ave
- Villard Square Library, 5190 N 35th St
- Washington Park Library, 2121 N Sherman Blvd
- Zablocki Library, 3501 W Oklahoma Ave
For more voter information, CLICK HERE.
