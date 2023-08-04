New mural in Black Cat Alley; call for artists

article

The East Side Business Improvement District is in search of an artist to create a new mural for Black Cat Alley this fall.

According to a press release, the artist will create an original design and concept for the mural, which will be approximately 10 feet wide by eight feet tall.

They will complete the mural on-site in Black Cat Alley during September for an estimated completion date of Sept. 19, 2023.

"Black Cat Alley is a one-of-a-kind outdoor art gallery and serves as a favorite attraction on the East Side," said David Smulyan, Executive Director of the East Side BID. "We’re always lookingfor ways to keep the space fresh and engaging to attract visitors and to support and highlight our local artists. This is a great opportunity for top talent in our community to showcase theirwork in a vibrant, accessible, and active space in our neighborhood. We look forward to sharing the new mural with the public and are planning an entertaining fundraising event in the alley to coincide with the new art."

Jurying is open to any artist over the age of 18, and artists may submit up to two proposals with a color sketch of their proposed designs. Artists can view the full project requirements and submit their proposals here. The deadline for submissions is Friday, August 18 at 5:00 PM, and the chosen artist will be announced during the week of Aug. 28.